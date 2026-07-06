Tick Activity On The Rise Statewide
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The weather is warming up, and that brings the threat of increased tick activity across the state.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says not only have there been a lot of ticks reported in New Hampshire this year, there’s also a higher number of those insects in the Northeast.
As of June 1st, there were an average of 104 emergency room visits for tick bites per 100-thousand people, up from 89 visits per 100-thousand last year.
Symptoms include redness or rash, fever and chills, headache and nausea.