Tick Activity On The Rise Statewide

The weather is warming up, and that brings the threat of increased tick activity across the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says not only have there been a lot of ticks reported in New Hampshire this year, there’s also a higher number of those insects in the Northeast.

As of June 1st, there were an average of 104 emergency room visits for tick bites per 100-thousand people, up from 89 visits per 100-thousand last year.

Symptoms include redness or rash, fever and chills, headache and nausea.