Ticketmaster Is Restricting Game Sales To Colorado

New England Patriots fans hoping to see their team in-person for the AFC Championship game may not be able to do so.

That is because Ticketmaster is limiting seat sales for the contest between the Patriots and Denver Broncos to people living in the Rocky Mountain region of Colorado.

Experts say teams often do this as part of a push to make sure as many of their supporters are in the stands as possible.

Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Broncos is set for three p-m.