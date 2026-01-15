Tickets Are Still Available For Patriots Game
The New England Patriots are two wins from a Super Bowl appearance, but tickets for this weekend’s game are still available.
A limited number of seats remain for Sunday’s matchup between the AFC East champions and the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
The winner advances to take on whoever comes out on top between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills.
Kickoff for Sunday’s game is set for three-p-m.