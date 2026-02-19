Tiffany Haddish to star in upcoming horror-thriller, ‘The Lesson’

Sweenie Saint-Vil
February 19, 2026
Tiffany Haddish attends the 7th annual Jam For Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party at Hollywood Palladium on Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Tiffany Haddish has landed a starring role in a new horror-thriller titled The Lesson.

From American Heist and The Bachelor executive producer JoJo Ryder, the film's about a devoted teacher whose death sparks a series of events that haunt his former students and eventually force them to confront their past.

“What drew me to The Lesson was how layered it is. It’s not just horror — it’s about choices, consequences, and the things we think we can walk away from. Audiences are in for something unexpected," Haddish said in a statement, according to Deadline.

She's set to act alongside Rosario Dawson, who said she's "looking forward to be working with Tiffany and JoJo.”

Ryder also issued a statement to Deadline, expressing excitement over Haddish and Dawson's involvement in her movie.

“I’m thrilled to have Tiffany and Rosario join The Lesson,” said Ryder, who wrote the script and is set to direct the film. “They bring intensity, range, and a fearless presence that elevates every scene. This story demands emotional depth as much as suspense, and they deliver both.”

The plan is for The Lesson to begin filming in LA in 2026. Additional casting is currently underway.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

