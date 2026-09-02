Tiger Woods changes plea in DUI case, driver’s license suspended for 5 years

Tiger Woods appears during a plea hearing at Martin County Courthouse, Sept. 2, 2026, in Stuart, Florida. (Crystal Vander Weit/Pool via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Tiger Woods appeared in a Florida court on Wednesday to change his plea to no contest in his driving under the influence case. As part of the plea agreement, he agreed to a five-year driver's license suspension.

The legendary golfer initially pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

As part of the plea agreement, the prosecution amended the first charge to reckless driving, second offense, and the second charge to a careless driving citation. The judge imposed a five-year driver's license suspension on both charges, to run concurrently.

The license suspension "is for the safety of the public," the judge told Woods in the courtroom. "There are no exceptions. If you were to drive for any reason at all, you would go immediately back to jail."

Accompanying Woods in court was his girlfriend Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr.

Woods was arrested in March following a rollover car crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, in which no one was injured, Martin County officials said.

The March 27 accident unfolded when Woods tried to pass a truck in front of him, authorities said. Woods clipped the back of the truck's trailer, causing the golfer's SUV to tip on its side, authorities said.

Two hydrocodone pills were found in Woods' pants pocket, the probable cause affidavit said.

A breathalyzer showed no alcohol in his system, but Woods refused to take a urine test, which is used to detect drugs or medication, authorities said.

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