TikTok announces new ways to comment, including voice messages and polls

(Getty Images stock photo/lixu)

(NEW YORK) -- TikTok is giving users new ways to join conversations on the platform.

The social media company on Thursday announced several new comment features that will allow people to leave voice messages, vote in polls and share multiple photos under videos.

More than 1.7 billion comments are shared on TikTok each day, according to the company.

Among the updates is Voice Comments, a new feature that TikTok says it will allow users to record and post audio messages directly under videos.

"Sound and music have shaped TikTok from the very beginning, turning songs into trends and audio clips into jokes shared across the app," TikTok said in its announcement.

To leave a voice comment, users can tap the microphone icon in the comment box and record a message up to 60 seconds long. Once posted, anyone can tap to listen.

Voice Comments will roll out globally over the next month to accounts belonging to people ages 18 and older, according to TikTok.

The company also announced Comment Polls, which will allow creators to ask followers to vote directly under their videos.

Creators can add a poll while commenting on their own video, choose up to five options and set a timeframe for voting. They can also track results as votes come in, TikTok said.

TikTok is also expanding its photo comment feature with Photo Carousel Comments and Live Photo Comments.

With Photo Carousel Comments, users can share up to nine photos in a single comment. TikTok said the feature is designed to allow people to "share a full moment instead of just one frame."

The feature will roll out globally over the next month.

Live Photo Comments, meanwhile, allow people to upload Live Photos directly from their camera rolls, giving images a brief burst of motion. The feature is now available globally, according to TikTok.

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