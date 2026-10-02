Timeline of alleged Cornell University fraternity house rape investigation

USA, New York, Finger Lakes Region, Ithaca, Cornell University, elevated view of McFaddin Hall, summer (Walter Bibikow/Getty Images)

An upstate New York prosecutor this week reopened an investigation into a 2024 incident at Cornell University in which a former undergraduate student filed a lawsuit alleging she was drugged and raped by seven men at the Chi Phi fraternity house.

Here is a timeline of key events in the case based on ABC News reporting, police documents, official statements from Cornell and the Tompkins County District Attorney's Office, and a lawsuit filed by the alleged victim, identified only as Jane Doe.

August 2022 – Jane Doe begins her freshman year at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

Oct. 18, 2024 – An individual overdoses on ketamine "on or about October 18, 2024" at the Chi Phi fraternity house, according to a heavily redacted report obtained by ABC News that was prepared by Cornell University from a series of hearings the university held in 2025 as part of its internal investigation of Jane Doe's allegations.

Oct. 19-20, 2024 – Jane Doe alleges she was drugged and "gang raped" by seven men during a party at the Chi Phi fraternity house to which she was invited by one of the men she has accused of assaulting her, according to Jane Doe's lawsuit. She arrived at the party, according to investigation documents, already intoxicated after consuming alcohol at her sorority house and at two bars.

In a later statement to police, Jane Doe, who was 20 at the time, said she was carded when she entered the bars, and one of the establishments marked her hand with an X indicating she was under 21, and the other gave her an under-21 wristband to wear. However, she says she was able to purchase a drink at one of the bars and only briefly stayed at the other, but made no mention of ordering alcohol there. Neither bar has issued a statement.

Jane Doe says she continued drinking alcohol once arriving at the Chi Phi fraternity house and accepted drugs before agreeing to participate in a sexual threesome and subsequently losing consciousness. One of the drugs Jane Doe alleges she was forced to ingest is ketamine.

Oct. 20, 2024 – In the early morning hours, one of the fraternity members allegedly messages the fraternity’s Snapchat group to claim there was “free" sex upstairs.

Oct. 23, 2024 – Jane Doe exchanges text messages with the man who invited her to the Chi Phi fraternity house party, later identified in her civil lawsuit as Male No. 1. Apparently referring to rumors spreading about the sexual activity that occurred at the fraternity, she writes, "My reputation is destroyed and I'm utterly ashamed." In the same exchange, she also texts, "everyone needs to grow up because sexuality and sex and [stuff] is changing and stuff like this is going to become more common. i'm also really open minded tho. i love u king."

Oct. 30, 2024 – In another text message, Jane Doe writes to Male No. 1 that she was "uninvited" to a Chi Phi event. "i know this was going to happen. the woman will always get the short end of the stick," she writes. "yall aren't my friends. yall are covering your a****."

Nov. 7, 2024 – In a text message to Jane Doe obtained by ABC News, Male No. 1 writes he is concerned he is "being labeled an assaulter." Jane Doe replies in part "I haven't said anything" and in the same text exchange also says, "i know there are rumors i was gang banged."

Nov. 8, 2024 – Jane Doe writes to Male No. 1 in a text message, "i think i'm done talking to you. i know you lied." That same day, she files a report with the Cornell University police, telling them about the alleged sexual incident that occurred at the Chi Phi fraternity house between her and members of the fraternity. Also that same day, the university places the Chi Phi fraternity chapter on temporary suspension for alleged violations of the student code of conduct and issues temporary suspensions to several students involved in the incident.

Nov. 14, 2024 – Jane Doe makes a formal statement to Cornell campus police, who ask the Tompkins County District Attorney's Office to review it and determine whether a crime had been committed. Prosecutors decide not to file charges.

Nov. 26, 2024 – Cornell Interim President Michael Kotlikoff issues a statement describing “serious and deeply disturbing allegations of drug abuse and sexual violence at the Chi Phi fraternity house." The statement says campus police "continues to pursue its criminal investigation" and the university's "Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards and the Office of Institutional Equity and Title IX have been diligently reviewing all reported information regarding the many allegations that have been received pertaining to events at the fraternity."

The statement further says that the Chi Phi fraternity "remains under a temporary suspension order that was issued on November 8, 2024, for alleged violations of the Student Code of Conduct. In addition, late last week, interim measures in the form of temporary suspensions were issued for a number of students to protect the immediate physical health and safety of all students."

In a statement, Cornell says the Chi Phi fraternity was closed in 2024 and "remains barred from campus."

Trey Robb, the interim executive director of Chi Phi Fraternity, says in a statement that all the accused members were kicked out of the Cornell chapter within three days of Jane Doe filing her police report in 2024.

Jan. 14, 2025 – Cornell commences a Title IX investigation in response to Jane Doe's formal complaint filed with the university's Title IX coordinator, according to Jane Doe's lawsuit.

Feb. 6, 2025 – Kolikoff and Cornell Provost Kavita Bala announce the establishment of the Presidential Task Force on Campus Sexual Assault, "to focus on addressing and preventing sexual assault on campus – a serious and persistent problem, both nationally and here on our campus." The announcement says the task force will deliver a report that summer "that outlines evidence-based strategies for addressing sexual assault at Cornell, including a timeline for implementation, metrics for success, and a plan to institutionalize this work."

May 2 to May 29, 2025 – Cornell's Title IX Office conducts at least 12 hearings on Jane Doe's allegations, conducting 50 interviews with 32 witnesses, including the men Jane Doe alleges assaulted her. According to a heavily redacted report of the hearings obtained by ABC News, Jane Doe describes her night at a fraternity house surrounded by multiple men: "I felt like bait," she says. 'I felt like lions around me. It just was a totally debilitating place to be in."

Nov. 4, 2025 – Cornell releases the results of the 2025 Cornell Survey of Sexual Assault and Related Misconduct (SARM), showing 35% of undergraduate women and 8% of undergraduate men reported experiencing nonconsensual sexual contact involving force or incapacitation since attending Cornell.

Sept. 16, 2026 – Jane Doe files a civil lawsuit against Cornell, the Chi Phi chapter, her Delta Delta Delta sorority, and others, including the seven men she alleges drugged and raped her at the Chi Phi fraternity house.

Sept. 21, 2026 – The Cornell Daily Sun, the student newspaper, publishes an editorial condemning the university's handling of the incident. "Cornell has failed to protect its students," the editorial says, in part.

Sept. 27, 2026 – Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten issues a statement saying that after speaking with Jane Doe and her attorney, he is reopening the investigation. Van Houten further said that in her sworn statement to Cornell police, Jane Doe did not allege she was drugged against her will or gang raped. "On the contrary, Jane Doe's statement described her participation in drug use and sexual conduct as voluntary, conscious, and consensual," says Van Houten, who releases a summary of Jane Doe’s initial police statement.

Sept. 28, 2026 – Lawyers for two of the seven men accused in the case, Scott Kretzschmar and Scott Norris, issue statements denying their clients were involved in the alleged sexual assault.

The same day, the Ithaca Police Department issues a statement saying that the sexual assault alleged by Jane Doe "was not reported to the Ithaca Police Department," which "learned of these allegations recently through the media."

Responding to questions about why the university didn't bring in the Ithaca police to investigate the allegations, Cornell issues a statement saying, "The Cornell University Police Department is a unit of the university, and its officers are special deputy sheriffs pursuant to NY Educational Law 5709 whose duties include the enforcement of law and order on Cornell property. This incident occurred in Cornell’s jurisdiction."

Sept. 29, 2026 – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul calls for an outside investigation into Cornell University’s campus culture and its response to Jane Doe’s allegations. In an interview with ABC News that same day, Van Houten defends his office’s 2024 decision not to bring charges in the case while at the same time describing the allegations as “morally disturbing."

Later that day, Hochul says Cornell University agrees to initiate an independent investigation, and the university issues a statement saying, "Cornell shares Governor Hochul's commitment to addressing campus culture issues, which affect universities across the nation and New York. We are committed to continuing to work with state officials to advance student safety and wellbeing."

ABC News obtains the full statement Jane Doe gave to Cornell police in October 2024. In parts of the statement not included in Van Houten’s summary, Jane Doe told officers that the incident at the Chi Phi fraternity house "felt like coercion."

That same day, an attorney for Gillio Lopes, a third man accused in the alleged rape, issued a statement denying the allegations against his client.

Oct. 1, 2026 - Hochul on Thursday said she issued an executive order to appoint Attorney General Letitia James as a special prosecutor for the alleged “gang rape” that took place at a Cornell fraternity in 2024.

“Newly released information continues to raise serious questions about the investigation conducted by the Cornell Police Department and the decision by the Tompkins County District Attorney not to prosecute an alleged sexual assault on Cornell University's campus," Hochul said in a statement.

"This has, in turn, undercut my faith, and the public's faith, in the District Attorney's ability to effectively investigate and prosecute the case at this time,” Hochul added.

In a statement, James said she is “ready to lead a process New Yorkers can trust, guided by the facts and the law.”

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