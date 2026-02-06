Timothy Busfield indicted by grand jury in child sex abuse case

National News
Jennifer Watts and Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
February 6, 2026
Director and actor Timothy Busfield looks on before a hearing in the Second District Judicial Court at the Bernalillo County Courthouse on January 20, 2026 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Sam Wasson/Getty Images

(ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.) -- A grand jury has indicted actor Timothy Busfield on child sex abuse contact charges after his arrest last month, according to officials.

Busfield is facing multiple counts of criminal sexual contact of a child, according to Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman.

"District Attorney Sam Bregman emphasized that protecting children remains a top priority for his office. The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office remains committed to doing everything possible to protect children and ensure justice for victims," the district attorney's office said in a statement Friday.

Busfield was arrested last month and ordered released by a judge.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Luigi Mangione speaks out in court as his state trial is tentatively set for June

Peter Charalambous and Tonya Simpson, ABC News
Feb. 6, 2026
National News

100 million on alert for dangerous cold, as some see coldest winds of season

Nadine El-Bawab and Kenton Gewecke, ABC News
Feb. 6, 2026
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital