Today Marks Anniversary Of Challenger Disaster

Today marks the 39th anniversary of the Challenger disaster that took the life of New Hampshire native Christa McAuliffe.

She was a teacher onboard the shuttle that exploded just 73 seconds after takeoff in Florida.

McAuliffe was the first educator to ever be chosen for a space mission, and she and six other crew members ended up being killed.

A memorial statue has been erected in McAuliffe’s honor and is on display outside the State Capitol building.