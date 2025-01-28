Today Marks Anniversary Of Challenger Disaster

Today Marks Anniversary Of Challenger Disaster
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
January 28, 2025

Today marks the 39th anniversary of the Challenger disaster that took the life of New Hampshire native Christa McAuliffe.

She was a teacher onboard the shuttle that exploded just 73 seconds after takeoff in Florida.

McAuliffe was the first educator to ever be chosen for a space mission, and she and six other crew members ended up being killed.

A memorial statue has been erected in McAuliffe’s honor and is on display outside the State Capitol building.

