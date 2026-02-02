‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother reported missing in Arizona: Sheriff

(NEW YORK) -- An 84-year-old woman who was reported missing in Arizona has been identified by officials as the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced during a news conference on Sunday that Nancy Guthrie was last seen in the Catalina Foothills area on Saturday night at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said a family member reported her missing on Sunday, around noon.

Nanos said search and rescue teams have been out at Nancy Gutherie's home, along with homicide teams and detectives.

Foul play is not being ruled out at this time, he said.

Nancy Guthrie is described as having some physical ailments, but does not have cognitive issues, her family said, according to the sheriff.

An NBCUniversal spokesperson confirmed early on Monday that Nancy Guthrie was missing.

"We can confirm this is a missing persons case, and the family is working closely with local law enforcement," the spokesperson said in a statement. "If anyone has any information, please contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900. The family is grateful for the outreach, thoughts and prayers."

