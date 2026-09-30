Toddler found with loaded gun at daycare in Michigan: Police

National News
Emily Shapiro, ABC News
September 30, 2026
(Getty Images stock photo)

(NEW YORK) -- A parent has been arrested after a toddler was found with a loaded gun inside a Michigan daycare facility, authorities said.

A teacher noticed the gun Monday morning and took "immediate action," Canton Police Chief Joseph Bialy told ABC Detroit affiliate WXYZ.

Officers then responded to the incident in Canton, just outside of Detroit, and secured the weapon, according to Canton police.

No injuries were reported.

Charges against the parent were not immediately clear, but the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office told ABC News the parent is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

"The message here is that no matter how busy our lives are, we have a great responsibility if we’re going to choose to own a firearm," the chief told WXYZ.

Guns are the No. 1 cause of death for children in the U.S., according to Everytown For Gun Safety.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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