Toll Lane Closures Today

Temporary toll lane closures are expected along major interstates in New Hampshire today.

The open-road toll lanes on Interstate 93 in Hooksett are set to be closed for system maintenance. The northbound and southbound sides are scheduled to be shut down from now until 3.

Meanwhile, some toll lanes on Interstate 95 in Hampton are also expected to be closed today.

The northbound lanes will be blocked off for guardrail maintenance and repairs.

Drivers on I-95 will have to take the non-open-road toll lanes until 1this afternoon.