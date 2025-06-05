Tom Felton to play Draco Malfoy in ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ on Broadway

Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Studio Tour London

Tom Felton is returning to the Wizarding World.

The actor, who portrayed Draco Malfoy in all eight of the Harry Potter films, is reprising the role of the Slytherin wizard on Broadway.

Felton is joining the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for a 19-week engagement starting on Nov. 11.

The website for the Broadway production of the show promotes the newly announced casting decision with a photo of Felton as the older version of the character he originated in the 2001 film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

"Don’t miss your chance to witness wizarding world history. Tom Felton returns to the role he made famous, Draco Malfoy, as he joins the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child live on Broadway this fall," the Cursed Child website reads.

Felton's time in the role is scheduled to last through March 22, 2026.

The ticket presale begins on June 10 at 11 a.m. ET. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child runs at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.

The play continues the Harry Potter story 19 years after the events of the book series and film franchise. It follows the children of Harry, Hermione, Ron and Draco, who now all attend Hogwarts together.

