Tom Holland teases footage from ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ ahead of trailer release

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
March 17, 2026
Tom Holland is seen on the set of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' on Aug. 3, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. (MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images)

Tom Holland is hyping up Marvel fans for the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer.

In a video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Holland announced that the full teaser trailer for the upcoming film would arrive on Wednesday. In the meantime, several Spider-Man fan accounts are already sharing exclusive tidbits from the trailer.

"No one can do it alone, not even Spider-Man. Follow along as the sun rises around the world and our Spider-Man community helps kick off the trailer launch for #SpiderManBrandNewDay!" Holland captioned his post. "First up, @pol_deportes. @andesfilmspe"

"We are doing something that has never been done before," Holland said. "Some of our greatest fans are going to help us release pieces of our new trailer."

The first account Holland sent fans to shared a slow-motion clip of Spider-Man saving someone mid-swing. That fan then directed everyone to a different account, which posted a clip of Peter Parker collapsing.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day started production in August 2025. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are returning for the new film, while new cast members include Liza Colon-Zayas, Tramell Tillman and Sadie Sink. Other Marvel mainstays are set to appear in the film, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/the Punisher.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is helming the film from a script by Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna. Cretton takes over for Jon Watts, who directed the first three Holland-led Spider-Man films.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into movie theaters on July 31.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya star in ‘Dune: Part Three’ official teaser trailer

Mary Pat Thompson
Mar. 17, 2026
Entertainment News

Miley Cyrus sings as Hannah Montana in 20th anniversary special official trailer

Mary Pat Thompson
Mar. 17, 2026
Adult ContemporaryCHREntertainment NewsHot AC

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital