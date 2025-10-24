Tomorrow Marks Anniversary Of Mass Shooting In Lewiston Maine

Tomorrow marks the two-year anniversary of a mass shooting in Lewiston Maine that left 18 people dead and 13 others hurt.

The gunman, Robert Card, opened fire at two businesses in the city before ending his own life during a massive manhunt.

Today, there will be a 24 hours of Remembrance at Veterans Memorial Park that starts at four p-m as well as a cornhole tournament at the Colisee.

And tomorrow, country artist Frankie Ballard will perform live with a special guest at the Colisee.