Toni Collette to star in Apple TV comedy-drama series ‘Lenni’

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Mary Pat Thompson
November 4, 2026
A photo of Toni Collette. (Apple TV)

Toni Collette has found her next starring project.

The actress is set to lead the new comedy-drama series Lenni for Apple TV. Collette will star as the titular divorced social worker in the series, who, after a family tragedy, strives to protect her loved ones from life's troubles.

Ciarán Hinds, Dan Wyllie, Josh McKenzie, Celeste Barber, Genevieve Hegney, Arka Das and Wayne Blair make up the rest of Lenni's cast.

The series is based on the hit Norwegian show Pernille, which was created by Henriette Steenstrup. Lenni will be directed by Bad Sisters and Margo’s Got Money Troubles' Dearbhla Walsh. It was adapted by Sarah Scheller.

Lenni is described as "a darkly comedic mystery about family — what it means to have one, to lose one, to pull one apart," according to Apple TV.

"Lenni, a child welfare worker and divorced mother of two, spends her days fighting for other people’s families while her own is in a constant state of hilarious chaos. The season follows Lenni through a new case, where the stakes couldn’t be higher as her work and personal life collide," an official description of the series reads.

Production on Lenni is currently underway in Sydney, Australia.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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