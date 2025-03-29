Tornado threat issued for Midwest as severe storms move through country

National News
Max Golembo and Ivan Pereira, ABC News
March 29, 2025
ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- A spring storm system will move east over the next three days, bringing a variety of dangerous and life-threatening weather, including tornados and large hail, from the Heartland to the East Coast.

From late Saturday evening into Saturday night, severe storms will take shape from Oklahoma City to Kansas City, according to the forecast. The biggest threat with these storms will be damaging winds and large hail, but a tornado cannot be ruled out.

On Sunday, the storm will move into the Midwest and the South with severe weather expected from near Dallas all the way to Erie, Pennsylvania. The highest threat for strong tornadoes will be from east of Little Rock, Arkansas, to Tupelo, Mississippi; Memphis, Tennessee; Nashville, Tennessee; and Evansville, Indiana.

Damaging winds and hail are also possible in Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Cleveland.

On Monday, the severe weather moves to the East Coast and I-95 corridor from Upstate New York all the way south to Tallahassee, and New Orleans. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat for northern cities but a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out across the southern areas.

On the north side of this storm, snow and ice is forecast from Dakotas all the way to New England Saturday into Sunday.

Ice storm warnings have been issued for Wisconsin and Michigan, where up to a half an inch of icy glaze will cover streets, roads, trees and sidewalks.

Additionally, periods of rain and thunderstorms will move into the Carolinas and Asheville Saturday night into Sunday morning. The area has experienced wildfires over the last week due to the dry conditions.

On Saturday, seven states from New York to North Carolina are under Elevated Fire Danger.

The thunderstorms with heavy rain will be on and off into Monday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

