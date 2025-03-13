Total Lunar Eclipse May Be Visible In NH Tonight

Granite State residents could get the chance to see a total lunar eclipse tonight.

An eclipse occurs when the Earth moves between the moon and the sun, which causes the Earth’s shadow to fall on the moon and darken.

The eclipse is going to begin around 11-57 p-m and totality should last between two-26 a-m and two-31 a-m tomorrow morning.

Lunar eclipses don’t require special eyewear for protection and the next visible one in North America will be March 3rd, 2026.