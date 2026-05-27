Tourism Concerns

Tourism is a major economic driver in New Hampshire, where it is the state’s second-largest industry and supports about 70,000 jobs.

However, a new report from the Joint Economic Committee shows nearly every part of the country is seeing a decline in tourism.

New Hampshire relies heavily on visitors from Canada, and the report found a sharp drop in Canadian tourism. On average, Canadians took nearly 10-million fewer trips to the U.S.

The trend has organizers of one of the biggest summer events in the Granite State, worried about a potential drop in visitors and tourism revenue.