Tourism Concerns

Tourism Concerns
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 27, 2026

Tourism is a major economic driver in New Hampshire, where it is the state’s second-largest industry and supports about 70,000 jobs.

However, a new report from the Joint Economic Committee shows nearly every part of the country is seeing a decline in tourism.

New Hampshire relies heavily on visitors from Canada, and the report found a sharp drop in Canadian tourism.  On average, Canadians took nearly 10-million fewer trips to the U.S.

The trend has organizers of one of the biggest summer events in the Granite State, worried about a potential drop in visitors and tourism revenue.

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