Tourism Officials Launch Brand-New Campaign
NH State tourism officials are launching a brand-new campaign aimed at attracting visitors to New Hampshire.
The upcoming summer months are the busiest time of the tourism season and it is estimated over four-and-a-half million people will visit during that time period.
This new “Wildly Responsible” campaign focuses on promoting safe travel practices and showing respect for natural surroundings.
This initiative also lines up with New Hampshire State Parks celebrating its 90th anniversary.