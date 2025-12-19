Town Of Rye Bans Overnight Parking, Camping
Overnight parking and camping has been banned throughout the seacoast town of Rye after police have tried to prevent surfers, vacationers and visitors from sleeping in their vehicles.
Town officials say the problem mainly occurs during the summer season where overnight parking and camping tends to occur along Ocean Boulevard which is Route 1-A and surrounding roads leading to the beaches.
The town Select Board voted this week to approve the ordinance effective immediately.