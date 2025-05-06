Town official allegedly shoots lost DoorDash driver looking for directions: Police

National News
Ahmad Hemingway and Emily Shapiro, ABC News
May 6, 2025
WABC

(CHESTER, N.Y.) -- A New York town official has been arrested for allegedly shooting a DoorDash driver who was lost and trying to get directions, police said.

The 24-year-old victim was attempting to deliver food to a house Friday night when he got lost in Chester, a town about 50 miles north of Manhattan, the New York State Police said.

He "approached several homes asking for directions before arriving at the residence of John Reilly III," who is the Town of Chester highway superintendent, police said.

Reilly, 48, told the victim "to get off his property," and then Reilly allegedly fired multiple shots at the driver while he was trying to leave in his car, police said.

The driver was shot once in the back and hospitalized with serious injuries, police said. He's currently in stable condition, police said on Tuesday.

A DoorDash spokesperson said the company is "devastated by this senseless act of violence" and is wishing the driver "a full and speedy recovery."

"No one should ever fear for their safety just for trying to make deliveries in their neighborhood," the spokesperson said in the statement, adding, "We'll continue to work closely with law enforcement as they investigate this tragic incident."

Reilly -- who is a federally licensed firearms dealer -- was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, police said. He was arraigned at the Orange County Centralized Arraignment Part and his preliminary hearing is set for Friday, police said.

Chester Town Supervisor Brandon Holdridge said in a statement Sunday that the board is "deeply troubled by what has been reported so far," adding, "We hope the person who was injured in the incident makes a full and healthy recovery."

"The Town of Chester is not taking any position on any investigation or legal proceeding," Holdrige said, and he noted that the Chester Police Department recused itself from the case.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Mohsen Mahdawi, Columbia student freed by ICE, feared citizenship interview was a ‘trap’

Armando Garcia and Laura Romero, ABC News
May. 6, 2025
National News

Hawaii increases hotel tax to help state cope with climate change

Julia Jacobo, ABC News
May. 6, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital