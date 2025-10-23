Toys R Us Coming Back

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 23, 2025

Toys R Us is making a comeback for the holiday season and has opened 30 new stores, including one in Manchester.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017, and a year later, more than 700 stores closed.

A flagship store opened in 2023 in the Mall of America in Minneapolis remains open.

The new venture includes eight flagship stores and more than 20 temporary seasonal locations.

The Manchester location is now open in the Mall of New Hampshire. It’s the only one in New England.

