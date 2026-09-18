Toys R Us planning major comeback ahead of holiday season

Toys R Us Grand Opening at Macy's Herald Square on Oct. 13, 2022, in New York City. (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)

(NEW YORK) -- Toys R Us is planning a major expansion in the U.S. with the addition of 120 new standalone stores by the end of 2026.

The toy retailer, which currently has 40 standalone stores and Toys R Us shops inside Macy's stores across the country, announced the strategic move, which is being carried out in partnership with Go! Retail Group, on Thursday.

"This is a major moment for [Toys R Us] as we significantly expand our presence across the United States," Jamie Uitdenhowen, executive vice president of Toys R Us at WHP Global, said in a statement. "Together with our incredible partners, we are growing Toys R Us in unique ways to meet customers wherever they are, whether that's at a standalone store in their hometown, inside Macy's, at the airport or at a Navy Exchange."

The statement continued, "Toys R Us has always been a place for discovery, and we're building on that legacy by bringing customers the hottest toys, biggest trends and experiences that make the brand unlike any other."

In addition to established toys such as LEGO bricks, Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels cars, Toys R Us said it will stock popular new toys from "KPop Demon Hunters," Pokemon and more.

Select new Toys R Us stores will feature "Creator Studios," described as "dedicated spaces where influencers, creators and toy brands can create content, unveil new products and host toy reveals, launches and special events," the company said.

Select stores will also have candy shops and cafes inside for customers.

The new plan is a dramatic transformation for Toys R Us, which filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and closed most of its U.S. stores nearly a decade ago.

Private equity firms had previously acquired the retail chain in 2005 for $6.6 billion, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Toys R Us returned briefly with two new brick-and-mortar stores in 2019, however, those locations were shuttered not long after.

WHP Global acquired a controlling stake in the retailer in 2021, and the company launched a new two-story global flagship store at the American Dream shopping mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, that December.

The retailer subsequently opened several additional standalone locations and "shop-in-shop" locations inside Macy's stores in several U.S. states, as well as a second U.S. flagship store at Mall of America in 2023.

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