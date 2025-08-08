Tracee Ellis Ross’ travel series renewed for second season

Roku Channel

Tracee Ellis Ross will continue to bring fans along her solo travels. Her Roku Originals series, Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross, has been greenlit for a second season, which promises "even more meaningful moments and scenic escapes as Ross sets off to new destinations," according to a press release.

The news arrives after a successful first season that made history as the most-watched unscripted Roku Originals series within its first two weeks in terms of unique viewers.



“Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross is the #1 unscripted show in Roku history, and now we get to do it all again with a Season 2!" Tracee said in a statement. "Thank you to Roku for your incredible partnership and care with my show, and to the amazing team that made it all possible. But the biggest thank you goes to everyone who has watched, embraced, and shared my journeys."

"The way the show is resonating feels truly special—all of the comments, the conversations, the connection... my cup runneth over," she continued. "So here’s to all the solo travelers out there, the aspiring solo travelers, those who share in the joy of solo travel by watching me do it and, of course, to my fellow over-packers! There’s so much more to see and do—the world is our oyster! I can't wait to see where I’ll be going next and to bring all of you along.”

Season 1 of Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross is now streaming on The Roku Channel.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.