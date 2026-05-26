Tractor Trailer Rollover On Route 4

Tractor Trailer Rollover On Route 4
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MaineNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 26, 2026

The driver of a tractor-trailer was extricated from his vehicle and sent to the hospital earlier this morning after a Route 4 rollover crash that forced a portion of the state highway to close in both directions.

The accident occurred near the Dover Durham line.

The cause of the rollover is still undetermined. Durham Police say the driver lost control of the tractor-trailer after driving into a ditch along the shoulder of Route 4 eastbound, causing the vehicle to roll up an embankment and overturn.

The driver was briefly trapped inside the vehicle before being rescued by first responders and taken to a local hospital.

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