Traffic Detours Planned For Cup Race At NHMS

The stars of the NASCAR Cup Series are coming to the Granite State this weekend, and that means traffic detours.

The Mobil One 301 is happening Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, so the DOT is temporarily rerouting northbound Route 106 traffic and closing off-ramps on Interstate 93.

The highest traffic volume is going to be in the late afternoon and early evening hours Sunday.

Tickets for the race are still available and can be purchased at nhms-dot-org.