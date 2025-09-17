Traffic Detours Planned For Cup Race At NHMS

Traffic Detours Planned For Cup Race At NHMS
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 17, 2025

The stars of the NASCAR Cup Series are coming to the Granite State this weekend, and that means traffic detours.

The Mobil One 301 is happening Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, so the DOT is temporarily rerouting northbound Route 106 traffic and closing off-ramps on Interstate 93.

The highest traffic volume is going to be in the late afternoon and early evening hours Sunday.

Tickets for the race are still available and can be purchased at nhms-dot-org.

RELATED ARTICLES

19 Sick From Giardia

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 17, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNews

Hollie Noveletsky Announces Campaign for U.S. Congress

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 17, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital