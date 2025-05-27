‘Tragic accident’: Teen dies after falling from Memorial Day parade float

Meredith Deliso, ABC News
May 27, 2025

(GREEN, OHIO) -- A 13-year-old boy died after falling from a Memorial Day parade float in Ohio, authorities said.

The incident occurred late Monday morning during a Memorial Day parade in Green, located south of Akron in Summit County.

The teenager was riding in the parade on a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck, authorities said. He fell off the front of the trailer and was then run over by the trailer's tires, sustaining severe injuries, authorities said.

Fire personnel who were already on site for the parade immediately responded. The teen was transported in critical condition to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Green Fire Department said.

The name of the child, who was from North Canton, was not released.

The incident remains under investigation, the Summit County Sheriff's Office said, referring to the death as a "tragic accident."

The parade ended immediately, ABC News' Cleveland affiliate WEWS reported.

"Our hearts go out to the family at this time of terrible loss," Green Mayor Rocco Yeargin told reporters. "We look to support them as a Green community any way that we can."

The Green school district has offered counseling support to the North Canton school district, the mayor said.

