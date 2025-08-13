Trailer for Kanye West documentary reveals his ‘raw, unfiltered’ side + mental health battles

Entertainment NewsUrban
Sweenie Saint-Vil
August 13, 2025
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"I'm off my meds for five months now," Ye begins in the new trailer for In Whose Name?, a documentary that shows the “raw, unfiltered” side of his life with bipolar disorder, according to the film’s YouTube description.

The trailer released Wednesday shows Ye's mental decline and its effect on his marriage to ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who tells him, “Your personality was not like this a few years ago.”

The preview also shows Ye experiencing a few mental breakdowns, and discussing his faith and his anti-medication stance.

In Whose Name? marks the directorial debut of 18-year-old Nicolas Ballesteros, who followed Ye over the last few years as he coped with mental health struggles, capturing 3,000 hours of raw footage.

"What began as a silent observation evolved into a profound journey of artistic and personal growth," the synopsis of the documentary reads. "In the end, Ballesteros captured not just a portrait of Ye but a reflection of the human condition in all its contradictions."

The film also gives a "rare insight into the realities of mental illness and its impact on identity, perception, and power," as well as the way it's "handled - or left unspoken - among the weight of visibility and vulnerability."

It "reveals a side of Ye the world was never meant to see - raw, unfiltered, and suspended in the complexity of fame, faith, mental health, and power," the synopsis concludes.

The trailer for In Whose Name? is now available to watch on YouTube; the film arrives on Sept. 19.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Zoë Kravitz details how she ‘destroyed’ Taylor Swift’s bathroom thanks to a pet snake

Andrea Dresdale
Aug. 13, 2025
Adult ContemporaryCHREntertainment NewsHot AC

Leonardo DiCaprio says he felt ’emotionally’ in his 30s when he turned 50

Mary Pat Thompson
Aug. 13, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital