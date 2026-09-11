Travis Kelce says marrying Taylor Swift ‘was the best night of my life’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen in NoHo on Nov. 6, 2025, in New York City. (Aeon/GC Images via Getty Images)

Travis Kelce is sharing new insights on the night he married Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end sat down with quarterback Patrick Mahomes for an interview with ESPN that will air on Monday ahead of the Kansas City and the Denver Broncos football game. A sneak peek of the interview aired Friday on the network, according to People.

“It was the best night of my life. Marrying Taylor was more than I could have ever dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up, and the amount of, you know, love that was in the air,” Kelce said.

Mahomes also shared some thoughts of his own on Kelce and Swift's wedding night.

"My perspective, it was a lot of fun, I did a little dancing. I didn’t know if I was gonna be able to dance, and it was good to get my first dancing experience of the offseason,” Mahomes said.

Kelce and Swift were married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The pair wed in a ceremony said to have included over 1,000 guests. No official wedding photos have been released.

Adam Sandler officiated the couple's ceremony. Swift's brother, Austin Swift, served as her man of honor while Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, was his best man. They were the only members of the wedding party.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday. The interview with Kelce and Mahomes will air just before kickoff.

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