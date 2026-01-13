Treasury Secretary Bessent not happy about investigation into Powell, conveyed concerns to Trump: Sources

Scott Bessent, US treasury secretary, during an Economic Club of Minnesota event in Golden Valley, Minnesota, US, on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. Bessent called for the Federal Reserve to continue cutting interest rates, extending his pressure campaign on US monetary policymakers. Photographer: Ben Brewer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is not happy with the Justice Department's criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, multiple sources told ABC News, warning it creates an unnecessary distraction.

Bessent conveyed those concerns directly to President Donald Trump in a call on Sunday, sources said.

Sources added Bessent was not advocating for Powell or questioning the investigation when he spoke to the president, but he did make clear his concerns.

Axios was the first to report the call. The White House has not responded to a request for comment.

When ABC News reached out for comment about the Axios report, a Treasury Department spokesperson said, "There is zero daylight between Secretary Bessent and President Trump, and the 'sources' in this story do not speak for the Secretary."

Powell announced the Justice Department probe in a rare video message on Sunday night. The news sparked backlash from former Federal Reserve and Treasury officials as well as current members of Congress, including several Republicans who typically support the administration's actions.

The investigation is related to Powell's testimony last June about the multiyear renovation of the central bank's buildings in Washington. But Trump has made Powell a frequent target of his attacks and push to cut interest rates, and Powell said he believes the probe is politically motivated.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday said Trump has "every right" to criticize Powell's leadership but said he didn't direct the Justice Department to investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

