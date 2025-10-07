Trial date set for former officer charged in failed response to Uvalde school shooting

National News
Josh Margolin, ABC News
October 7, 2025
A memorial is seen surrounding the Robb Elementary School sign following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 26, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(UVALDE, Texas) -- One of the two senior police officers charged in connection with the failures on the day of the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school mass shooting will go on trial Jan. 5, the judge overseeing the case told ABC News.

Judge Sid Harle said there has been an agreement to move the case of former school officer Adrian Gonzales from Uvalde to Corpus Christi for trial on 29 counts of abandoning and endangering a child.

A pretrial hearing in the case, scheduled for Oct. 14, has been canceled now that trial arrangements are under way.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the May 2022 rampage at Robb Elementary School. Law enforcement waited some 77 minutes at the scene before breaching a classroom and killing the gunman.

Also charged is former Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo, who was the on-site commander on the day of the shooting. Arredondo faces 10 counts of child endangerment and abandonment on behalf of the injured and surviving children in classroom 112.

The judge said Arredondo’s case remains on hold pending the outcome of ongoing litigation between the Uvalde District Attorney's Office and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which has refused to allow its personnel to cooperate with the investigation into the shooting, according to the litigation.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

