Trial date set for Milwaukee judge accused of helping undocumented man evade arrest

National News
Ely Brown, ABC News
September 3, 2025
(MILWAUKEE) -- Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan's trial on federal charges alleging she tried to help an undocumented immigrant evade arrest has been set for Dec. 15.

Jury selection will be on Dec. 11 and 12, Judge Lynn Adelman determined during a scheduling hearing on Wednesday.

Dugan has pleaded not guilty.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

