Trick-Or-Treating Is Changed Due To Weather
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 29, 2025

Due to concerns over weather conditions, some communities are making changes to their trick-or-treat schedules.

Kids will be out in Portsmouth, New Castle and Newington tonight between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts are possible on Thursday and Friday, and this move is being made to help ensure everyone can stay safe.

In Dover, Rochester, Somersworth, Rollinsford and Newmarket, Halloween celebrations planned for tomorrow are being switched to Friday night.

The Portsmouth Halloween parade will step off Friday night at 7pm sharp from Pierce Island. There will be significant traffic delays along the parade route.

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

