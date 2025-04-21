Trinity High School Student Killed in Easter Morning Crash

Trinity High School Student Killed in Easter Morning Crash
April 21, 2025

A high school junior from Trinity High School died in a single-car crash early Easter morning in Bedford.

Police say the vehicle hit a telephone pole on Back River Road and rolled over, landing near the Peter Woodbury School.

The driver, who was alone in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Classes at Trinity and St. Joseph Junior High School were canceled today, with counseling and a mass offered for grieving students.

Police are still investigating and have not released the teen’s identity.

