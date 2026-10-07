Tropical Storm Isaias forecast to make landfall as hurricane Friday

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Tropical Storm Isaias, which is churning hundreds of miles south of the Gulf Coast, is expected to rapidly strengthen in the next 24 to 48 hours before making landfall on Friday as a hurricane.

The storm on Wednesday morning was about 580 miles south of the Mississippi River. It may become the first Atlantic hurricane of the season, the latest first hurricane on record, on Thursday.

Rain from Isaias may reach the New Orleans-to-Pensacola region along the Gulf Coast on Friday morning, bringing with it potentially tropical-storm-force winds.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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