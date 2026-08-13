Tropical Storm Lala forecast to impact Hawaiian Islands this weekend

National News
Megan Fahrney and Michelle Simmons, ABC News
August 13, 2026
Potential Tropical Cyclone - Forecast Tracker (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) -- Tropical Storm Lala has formed in the central Pacific Ocean and is forecast to strengthen, possibly nearing hurricane strength, in the coming days as it approaches the Big Island of Hawaii on Saturday.

A hurricane watch was issued Thursday for the Big Island.

The storm is currently about 680 miles east-southeast from Hilo, Hawaii, on the east coast of the Big Island, as of Thursday afternoon. Winds are 40 mph.

Tropical Storm Lala could reach near-hurricane strength in the next several days as the storm is forecast to gradually strengthen.

The storm is currently moving west at 10 mph. It is expected to pass near or just south of the Big Island on Saturday and pass south of the other Hawaiian islands the rest of the weekend.

Heavy rain, strong winds and rough surf are likely this weekend. The exact timing and intensity of the impacts are still uncertain and will depend on the Lala's exact track.

Heavy rainfall on the Big Island on Friday could bring life-threatening mudslides and landslides, especially in areas with steep terrain.

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