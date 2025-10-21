Tropical Storm Melissa forms in Caribbean: Latest forecast

National News
Kenton Gewecke, ABC News
October 21, 2025
Tropical Development - Into the Weekend Map (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) -- Tropical Storm Melissa has formed in the Atlantic and may further strengthen into a hurricane.

Melissa will stay away from the mainland United States, and instead pose the biggest threat to Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Cuba. The storm might also impact Puerto Rico.

Here's the latest forecast:

As Melissa churns over the Caribbean in the coming days, it will unleash heavy rain, strong winds and rough surf on the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba. A dangerous 5 to 10 inches of rainfall is possible by Friday, with more rain possibly coming over the weekend.

Puerto Rico may face heavy rain and gusty winds from Melissa’s outer bands on Thursday, Friday and this weekend. But so far, the forecast shows that the worst of the storm will avoid Puerto Rico.

Water temperatures in the Caribbean are 3 to 4 degrees above average for this time of year, which will help fuel this system. 

The Atlantic hurricane season lasts until Nov. 30.

