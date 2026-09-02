Trump $1 coins in circulation, US Mint says

Politics News
ABC News
September 2, 2026
The U.S. Mint announced that $1 coins featuring President Donald Trump's likeness have entered circulation and are for sale starting, Sept. 2, 2026. (ABC News)

(WASHINGTON) -- The U.S. Mint announced Wednesday that $1 coins featuring President Donald Trump's likeness have entered circulation and can be purchased on its website -- a historic and controversial move for a living president that has not been done in 100 years.

In addition to the president's portrait, the U.S. Mint said the coins commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, with inscriptions "1776 ~ 2026," "LIBERTY" and "IN GOD WE TRUST."

The rolls of $1 coins (25 to a roll) go for $61. A bag of 100 coins goes for $154.50, according to the Mint's website. The coins can be used as legal tender.

"These coins are also in circulation, so check your pocket change. Collect them today!" the U.S. Mint wrote in a social media post Wednesday.

The coins are not real gold, but feature a gold-colored finish made of manganese brass. They were produced at the Philadelphia Mint, according to the Mint. It's not clear how many coins were produced.

The Mint said 250,000 of the coins have a special "July 4th" markings, which were randomly included in the rolls and bags, and were struck on July Fourth at the Philadelphia Mint, according to the Mint's website.

While living presidents are generally barred from appearing on U.S. currency, the Trump administration has argued that the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 permits the design because it authorizes the Treasury secretary to oversee the minting of special coins for the nation's Semiquincentennial. And while the same law bars any person from appearing on the tail side of a coin, the restriction doesn't apply to its face -- which is where Trump's likeness appears on the new $1 coin.

The last and only time a living president was featured on hard currency struck by the U.S. Mint was a century ago for the U.S. Sesquicentennial. The silver half-dollar coin featured then-President Calvin Coolidge silhouetted behind the bust of President George Washington. At the time, the Mint produced a million of the coins with 860,000 of them ultimately returned and melted due to low demand.

The legality of the Trump coin's production has come into question after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent failed to have the coin reviewed by the bipartisan Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, an 11-person body established by Congress to advise the secretary on designs of hard currency, according to members of the committee.

The Treasury pushed back on the criticism, saying that it offered the committee "multiple reasonable opportunities to review proposed designs" but that it declined.

"Accordingly, the Mint’s statutory obligation to seek CCAC review has been fulfilled," U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach wrote in a statement in March, adding that Bessent has "sole discretion on final design selection."

There is currently a household order limit of two items that will remain in place until 2 p.m. ET on Sept. 3, according to the U.S. Mint.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Amid public outcry, Tarrant County, Texas, cuts polling locations ahead of 2026 midterm elections

Deena Zaru, ABC News
Sep. 2, 2026
Politics News

‘Catastrophic failures’: Whistleblower warns Trump-proposed USPS mail-in ballot system could ‘derail’ midterms

Allison Pecorin and Devin Dwyer, ABC News
Sep. 1, 2026
Politics News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital