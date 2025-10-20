Trump administration can deploy National Guard to Portland, court rules

<figure><img src="https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/News_PortlandTroops_102025.png" alt=""><figcaption>Federal agents clash with anti-I.C.E. protesters at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on Oct. 12, 2025, in Portland, Oregon. Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images</figcaption></figure><p>(WASHINGTON) -- An appeals court on Monday overturned a temporary restraining order that prevented the Trump administration from <a href="https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/guard-troops-begin-training-portland-handling-civil-disturbances/story?id=126119692"><span class="s1">deploying the National Guard</span></a> to Portland, Oregon.</p><p class="p1">The ruling by a panel of Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals judges allows the Trump administration to deploy Oregon National Guard troops in the state.</p><p class="p1">A broader order that prohibits any state's National Guard from deploying into Portland remains in effect.</p><p class="p1">Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield decried Monday's ruling, saying the panel of Ninth Circuit judges "has chosen to not hold the president accountable."</p><p class="p1">He said in a statement that his office urges the "full Ninth Circuit to vacate today's decision before the illegal deployments can occur."</p><p class="p1">"We’ll continue to fight for Oregon's laws and values no matter what," Rayfield added.</p><p class="p1">In late September, President Donald Trump issued an order federalizing 200 members of the Oregon National Guard to protect federal property, despite objections from local officials.</p><p class="p1">"After considering the record at this preliminary stage, we conclude that it is likely that the President lawfully exercised his statutory authority" to federalize the National Guard, Monday's order stated.</p><p class="p1"><em>This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.</em></p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>