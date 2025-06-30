Trump administration finds Harvard in ‘violent violation’ of Civil Rights Act, threatens funding loss

Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The Trump administration is threatening all of Harvard University's federal funding after it said it found the university to be in "violent violation" of the Civil Rights Act, according to a new letter sent to the university that was viewed by ABC News.

The letter, sent to Harvard's President Alan Garber on Monday, detailed the findings of an investigation into antisemitism on the campus by the Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights. The letter said the investigation found that Harvard is in violation of Title VI, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color or national origin.

In response, Harvard once again condemned the Trump administration's threats to strip it of federal funds and defended its work to combat alleged antisemitism.

"Harvard is far from indifferent on this issue and strongly disagrees with the government's findings," a Harvard spokesperson wrote in a statement to ABC News.

"Harvard has made significant strides to combat bigotry, hate and bias. We are not alone in confronting this challenge and recognize that this work is ongoing. We remain committed to ensuring members of our Jewish and Israeli community are embraced, respected, and can thrive at Harvard," the statement added.

ABC News' Arthur Jones contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.