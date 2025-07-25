Trump administration releasing $6 billion in education funding

ABC News

(WASHINGTON) -- The roughly $6 billion in education programming that was frozen by the Trump administration earlier this month is being released, according to a Department of Education spokesperson on Friday.

This includes all title program funding for English language acquisition, teacher development and adult education, among other programs, the spokesperson confirmed.

On Thursday, in an interview with ABC News, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon suggested the roughly $6 billion in education programming that was paused and under review by the Office of Management and Budget could be released by the end of the year.

"We want to make sure that we have the right focus on what we're trying to do with our students," McMahon said.

The congressionally authorized education funding was under review to determine if programs "grossly misused" government funds to promote a "radical leftwing agenda."

Last week, several Republican senators sent a letter to OMB Director Russ Vought urging the Trump administration to reverse its decision to withhold the more than $6 billion in federal funds for education programs already appropriated by Congress. Additionally, a coalition of school districts and advocacy groups sued the Trump's administration over the funding freeze.

Friday's announcement comes a week after OMB unfroze more than $1 billion in after-school and summer learning funds that had been under review. A senior administration official said the states would have to adhere to new guardrails moving forward. Many programs told ABC News they received the after-school and summer learning funding earlier this week.

It's unclear how soon states will receive the additional education funding that was released today, but the school year starts in the coming days for many districts nationwide.

