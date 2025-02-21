Trump administration resumes funding to groups that provide legal aid to unaccompanied migrant children

Politics News
Laura Romero, ABC News
February 21, 2025
Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The Trump administration has rescinded a stop-work order it issued earlier this week that cut off funding to organizations that provide pro bono representation and other legal assistance to unaccompanied migrant children, according to a memo obtained by ABC News.

"This letter cancels the Stop Work Order issued February 18,2025," according to the memo, which was sent to organizations by the Department of Interior.

Earlier this week, the Acacia Center for Justice and its subcontractors were told to halt "all activities" related to the work they do to support migrant youth facing deportation. The organization serves about 26,000 migrant children.

Groups like Acacia and Kids in Need of Defense had called the stop-worker "devastating."

"To expect a child, you know, especially a five- or six-year-old, to try and figure out their immigration case and how to navigate that system in a language that they don't speak, it's virtually impossible," Wendy Young, president of Kids in Need of Defense, told ABC News.

There are still thousands of unaccompanied minors representing themselves at immigration courts across the country.

In 2023, only 56% of unaccompanied minors in immigration courts were represented by counsel, according to data from the Department of Justice.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Some Republicans hammered at home by constituents about DOGE, Ukraine

John Parkinson, Benjamin Siegel, and Jay O'Brien, ABC News
Feb. 21, 2025
Politics News

Trump says he’s had ‘good talks’ with Putin but not Ukraine as he escalates criticism of Zelenskyy

Alexandra Hutzler and Michelle Stoddart, ABC News
Feb. 21, 2025
Politics News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital