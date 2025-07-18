Trump administration unfreezes $1B in after-school funding: Source

Deena Zaru and Arthur Jones II, ABC News
July 18, 2025
(WASHINGTON) -- The Trump administration has unfrozen over a billion dollars for critical after-school and summer education programming, a senior administration official told ABC News.

"The programmatic review is over for 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC)," the senior administration official said. "Funds will be released to the states. Guardrails have been put in place to ensure these funds are not used in violation of Executive Orders," the official said in a statement to ABC News.

The official did not provide further details on the “guardrails” for the program. 21st Century Community Learning Centers -- the chief federal funding stream for after-school and summer-learning programs -- supports more than 10,000 local programs serving more than 1 million children nationwide. Congress appropriated $1.329 billion for the programs this fiscal year.

