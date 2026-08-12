Trump announces White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stepping down

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after stepping off Air Force One on Aug. 11, 2026, in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt will leave her role at the end of August "so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family," President Donald Trump announced in a social media post on Wednesday.

The announcement comes less than a month after Leavitt held her first briefing after returning from maternity leave. Leavitt welcomed her second child in May.

Trump, in his social media post, said her decision is one "I totally understand and respect."

The president added that Leavitt would continue to be one of his "top outside advisors" and an "influential voice" within the Republican Party ahead of the midterm elections.

Calling her "one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office," Trump thanked Leavitt for a "job well done."

Leavitt became the youngest White House press secretary in history when she assumed the position last year at 27 years old.

Leavitt confirmed her decision to leave in an X post and expressed her gratitude to the president, saying the role has been "the honor and adventure of a lifetime" and thanked the president for the opportunity to work in his administration.

She also pointed to her role as a mother of two as her reason for leaving the role of press secretary, saying it has been "rewarding yet challenging" to balance the two.

"The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary -- and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life," Leavitt wrote.

Before serving as press secretary, Leavitt was Trump's spokesperson during his 2024 presidential campaign and his transition. She also worked in Trump's first administration and for Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Leavitt also ran for Congress in her home state of New Hampshire prior to joining Trump's 2024 campaign, though she ultimately lost the general election.

It is not immediately clear who Trump will pick to replace her.

While Leavitt was on maternity leave earlier this year, a rotating cast of administration officials held press conferences in the briefing room, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

During Trump's first term, he had four press secretaries: Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kayleigh McEnany and Stephanie Grisham.

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