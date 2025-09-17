Trump arrives for UK state visit, welcomed by king, prince at Windsor Castle

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

(LONDON) -- President Donald Trump kicked off his state visit to the U.K. on Wednesday by traveling to Windsor Castle to meet with King Charles III.

Trump is the first elected political leader in modern times to be hosted for two state visits by a British monarch, having already been hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2019.

The president and first lady Melania Trump will attend a state banquet with the royal family in Windsor on Wednesday evening.

Trump arrived at Windsor Castle aboard Marine One on Wednesday, having spent the night at Winfield House in central London. He and Melania Trump were greeted in the castle's Walled Garden by Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

Thursday will see Trump meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers, the prime minister's official country residence in Aylesbury. The two men are expected to hold a press conference before Trump begins his journey back to the U.S.

During a background call on Monday with reporters, White House officials said that this visit will highlight what they called the deep ties between the United States and the United Kingdom.

"This historic second state visit is set to highlight and renew the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom. At the same time, the visit will recognize and celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States," a White House official told reporters during a background call previewing the trip.

Trump will be greeted by a joint U.S.-British flypast of F-35 fighter jets. Around 1,300 members of the British armed forces accompanied by 120 horses will be involved in the ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle.

The guard of honor at Windsor will be the largest ever organized for a state visit to the U.K.

