Trump calls Canada ‘one of the worst countries’ to deal with amid ongoing trade war

President Donald Trump stands during the national anthem at the start of the NTT INDYCAR Series, Aug. 23, 2026, in Washington. (Doug Mills/Pool via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump maintained his firm stance amid the ongoing U.S.-Canada trade war on Wednesday, repeating his claims that Canada is one of "the worst countries" in the world to deal with and that they have taken "advantage" of the U.S. during a radio interview with conservative host Glenn Beck.

"Look, I don't know how you feel about Canada. They are one of the worst countries in the world to deal with," Trump said, remarking on negotiating with the Canadians.

Negotiations between Canada and the U.S. broke down over the weekend and a fresh round of 50% U.S. tariffs on some Canadian goods took effect on Saturday, leading Canada to retaliate with a set of its own levies.

"They take advantage of us as though they were a state, and they're not a state," Trump added.

The president then mentioned the "good deal" with Canada last week, which fell apart just before the deadline.

"I had a deal that was a pretty good deal, you know, quite good, because they're afraid that I won't do any business. In other words, we won't trade. They don't have anything that we have to have. OK, we can get by," Trump said. "I mean, there are a couple of things that would make it a little inconvenient, but we can get them elsewhere. And it's time to teach Canada you can't do this anymore."

On Tuesday, Trump said in a call with CNN that Canada's claim that the U.S. added more conditions to their agreement in the final hours of negotiations "sounds like" him, seeming to confirm the Canadian position. He later added, according to CNN, that he doesn't "deny anything" when pressed on whether he denies the Canadians' claims.

Those comments from Trump contradict what some in his own administration, including Vice President JD Vance, have said about the collapse of the talks. Vance has insisted that it was Canada who was at fault for the talks falling apart, pinning the blame on Canada during a campaign stop in Maine earlier this week, saying they were making "unreasonable last-minute demands."

During his radio interview on Wednesday, the president also brought up his call this week to rename Lake Ontario as "Lake America." He added that maybe he "wasn't" joking about it, pointing to the fact that he renamed the Gulf of Mexico as "Gulf of America" last year.

"You saw the Lake Ontario -- you know, people thought I was kidding. Maybe I wasn't because the last one you saw was the Gulf of Mexico, Gulf of America," Trump said.

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