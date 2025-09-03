Trump calls Epstein files ‘irrelevant’ as push for release gains steam

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks to the media after meeting with victims of Jeffrey Epstein, at the US Capitol, Washington September 2, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday cast the Jeffrey Epstein controversy as "irrelevant" amid an effort on Capitol Hill to force a vote to release all files related to the deceased sex offender.

"This is a Democrat hoax that never ends," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about the push for more transparency in the Epstein matter.

"From what I understand, I could check, but from what I understand, thousands of pages of documents have been given," the president said. "But it's really a Democrat hoax because they're trying to get people to talk about something that's totally irrelevant to the success that we've had as a nation since I've been president."

The comments came as a group of survivors joined House members in a push to compel the Justice Department to release records so far withheld from Congress.

ABC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Jay O'Brien asked the victims for their reaction to Trump's characterization that it is a "hoax."

One survivor, Haley Robson, said it felt like "being gutted from the inside out."

"Mr. President Donald J. Trump, I am a registered Republican -- not that that matters because this is not political -- however, I cordially invite you to meet me in the Capitol in person so you can understand this is not a hoax. We are real human beings. This is real trauma," she responded.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna's effort to force a vote on the files has led to a showdown with House Republican leadership and the White House.

Massie's discharge petition had 206 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon. It needs 218 to compel a vote on the House floor.

So far, four Republicans have signed on to the Massie and Khanna discharge petition -- a procedural tool to bypass GOP leadership and force a vote. Those signers include Massie, Reps. Nancy Mace, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert. If all 212 Democrats sign the petition, only two more Republicans are needed.

Speaker Mike Johnson urged Republicans to not support Massie's discharge petition during a closed conference meeting Wednesday morning, according to multiple sources. Johnson instead argued the ongoing investigation by the House Oversight Committee is the better path forward.

The House on Wednesday adopted a resolution by a vote of 212-208-1 that instructs the Oversight Committee to continue its Epstein investigation that began weeks ago.

The measure was Johnson's preferred vote on the Epstein controversy. Massie has called it a "placebo."

Johnson said he spoke to Trump about the Epstein files on Tuesday night, and Trump instructed him to "get it out there" and "put it all out there."

"This is going to be an ongoing effort. It will be bipartisan, which is great and the Oversight Committee's effort, this is really important to point out, goes further than the discharge petition," Johnson argued. "It requests more information than the discharge even encompasses. For example, the Epstein estate documents, which is a treasure trove of information not referenced in the discharge. And it has the force of law because we have subpoena authorities."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.