Trump calls for DOJ probe into other Epstein ties, including Clinton

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump, in a social media post on Friday, said he will "be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him."

"Stay tuned!!!" Trump wrote.

Clinton has denied any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes and has denied ever visiting Epstein’s private island.

The post comes after House Democrats released emails from Epstein that mentioned Trump by name, including a post that referred to Trump as the "dog that hasn't barked" and told his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell that an alleged victim had "spent hours at my house" with Trump.

Bipartisan pressure is ramping up on the administration to release the rest of the Epstein files. This week, Democratic Rep. Adelita Grijalva became the 218th signature needed on a discharge petition to compel the DOJ to make those records public.

Trump, who was friendly with Epstein for years, said after Epstein’s arrest in 2019 that they hadn’t spoken in more than a decade after having a falling out. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the new emails in a press briefing earlier this week, saying they "prove absolutely nothing other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong."

