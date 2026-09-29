Trump celebrates Senate passage of legislation to overhaul college sports

Senate Committee on Commerce, Science & Transportation Chairman Ted Cruz and ranking member Sen. Maria Cantwell hold a news conference with NCAA athletes and coaches about the Protect College Sports Act, Sept. 14, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump celebrated the Senate's passage of the Protect College Sports Act, saying that the legislation will "save college sports" and is a "really big deal."

"This is a really big deal. It will not only save college sports, it will save the colleges themselves," Trump wrote in a Monday night social media post.

Trump has long been an advocate for this legislation and said in August that he would sign the bill "immediately" if it came across his desk -- urging both the House and Senate to advance it.

On Monday night, the Senate passed the act with a vote of 77-22, bringing a massive restructuring of college athletics one step closer.

The legislation establishes a federal framework for college athletics to create one set system over the current patchwork of differing state rules. It creates one rulebook on how athletes can earn money from their name, image and likeness (NIL) and puts a cap on the amount of money schools can directly share with their athletes.

But it’s not just about money. The bill also deals with transfers, eligibility and media rights. Athletes can transfer to another school one time without losing a year of eligibility and student-athletes are given five years of eligibility with exceptions for certain circumstances such as a serious injury. The legislation also gives colleges the ability to negotiate broadcasting agreements collectively to give them more control over how their games are marketed and distributed.

Supporters of the bill say that it will add much-needed stability to the world of college athletics that has rapidly changed in recent years due to increasing NIL deals and frequent transfers. Senators -- including Sen. Ted Cruz -- argue that creating one national set of rules will reduce uncertainty and establish clear guidelines for compensation, eligibility and media rights.

"This bill puts an end to the chaos plaguing college athletics. It protects NIL opportunities because student athletes deserve the opportunity to benefit from their talent, without being taken advantage of by unscrupulous agents and backdoor deals, it creates clear, enforceable rules for eligibility and transfers. It protects our traditions and rivalries," Cruz said on the Senate floor ahead of Monday's vote.

While the bill received bipartisan support in the Senate on Monday, there were still concerns from many senators, largely around the amount of leverage the bill gives to the NCAA. The NCAA will now be in charge of overseeing school compliance on certain portions of the bill while also being granted immunity from federal antitrust lawsuits when enforcing its rules.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy, one of the bill's opponents, argued that the legislation could give the NCAA greater legal protection and authority without giving athletes an equivalent role in negotiating the rules that govern them.

"You don't need a bill of this sweeping scope to address what are a set of minor but important practices in college athletics that have gotten out of control. We could have either passed a very narrow bill here to address the agent issue and the transfer issue, or we could have done what happens in most industries, which is just say to the NCAA and to the colleges, tough luck. Congress isn't going to come in here and micromanage your relationship with the athletes. If you want to work something out, sit down and talk to the athletes about it," Murphy said.

On Monday night, the NCAA thanked the senators who supported the legislation and looked ahead to the next hurdle: House passage.

"The NCAA thanks the many senators who sponsored this bill -- including Senators Cruz, Cantwell, Schmitt and Coons -- as well as the many other senators who voted for the bill, for their bipartisan effort to protect this uniquely American tradition of college sports in the decades to come," the NCAA wrote in a social media post. "Now the bill moves to the U.S. House of Representatives and there is much work left to do to ensure student-athlete benefits are codified into federal law and future generations of young people can access those benefits and use college sports as the launching point for their careers."

The bipartisan piece of legislation still faces obstacles in the House.

The Congressional Black Caucus has come out against the bill because they believe it doesn't include strong enough protections and economic opportunities for Black athletes. Additionally, some conservative House members have expressed criticism for similar legislation, arguing the government is trying to have too much oversight over college sports.

The House remains out of session for their midterm recess and it is unlikely that they will be called back to Washington early to consider the legislation.

So while the legislation is now in the red zone, it’s going to take more than a "tush push" to get it into the end zone and onto the president's desk.

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